The Washington Wizards are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are some of the odds for tonight’s matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards are 13.5 point underdogs. The over/under is 228 points. Yikes.

Who is expected to be the leading scorer?

Jordan Poole is the Wizards’ projected leading scorer at 22.5 points. For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to lead with 34.5 points.

Who is expected to lead in other stats?

Antetokounmpo is also expected to lead in rebounds with 13.5 while Deni Avdija is the Wizards’ leader with 9.5 each. Antetokounmpo and Poole are expected to be the leading assisters with 6.5.

This game will probably be ugly from a wins and losses perspective Wizards fans. But you can always come out with some extra bills

Good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the info from the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).