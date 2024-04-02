The Washington Wizards and LeBron James have met many times over the past two decades, with the latter usually victorious, at least when he was in the East.

Now, in the midst of a hot stretch for the Lakers, perhaps the Wizards can rack up another valuable L.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, Apr. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Tyus Jones, Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly, Isaiah Livers (Out)

Lakers: Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino (Out), Jaxson Hayes (Day-to-Day).

Pregame notes

Treat yourself to a proper broadcast, if you can. — If you liked Phil Chenier and Steve Buckhantz (check out Albert’s piece on the latter) the do yourself a favor and tune in to the L.A. away broadcast on LeaguePass to watch this game if you are not in the Washington market. If you are local, you are subject to blackouts of rival markets, but I just wanted to point that out.

Even when the Lakers play lowly tanking teams the broadcast is entertaining and professional. That is they will actually say it the way it is, and call out the Lakers’ own players when they don’t play well. The folks in D.C.? I’ll let you be the judge

Hachimura in a breakout year — Rui never really fit here in D.C. The Wizards decided they can’t have Hachimura coexist with Avdija and traded the former for peanuts (3 seconds). Since arriving in L.A., Rui has been breaking out, playing much better defense, as well as shooting better and with more confidence.

Anthony Davis and paint coverage — It just feels like it will be one of these 20+ rebound games for AD, given that his match-up will be Richaun Holmes....

Flashback: John Wall does it all, through pain

A couple of years ago, John Wall had perhaps his last signature performace in a Wizards uniform, draining 40 points and handing 14 assists as the Wizards took down the Lakers. I went to the game and postgame in the lockerroom LeBron told us: ``John definitely set the pace for the game.” Sort of an understatement Bron! Watch for yourself. Also, nice to hear Steve Buckhantz’s voice... Here it is: