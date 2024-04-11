The Washington Wizards wrap up their home schedule on Friday evening against the Chicago Bulls. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.

It has been a rough season, but the home team will look to end the home schedule on a good note. Wizards, coming into the game, have lost four straight games, including a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, in which they were up by as many as 21 points.

Despite losing games lately, the team has been competitive, but the issue has been that the Wizards have either dug themselves in a deep hole like they did against the Raptors or they have lost large leads like they did against the Timberwolves.

With so many players out, the Wizards will get a good look at Jared Butler, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and others.

On the other hand, Chicago is locked into the play-in game, but how that unfolds is not quite decided yet. A win in one of their last three games will lock them into the 9th seed, allowing them to host the 9th/10th seed play-in game in Chicago for the Play-In Tournament next week.

More than anything, the Bulls need to pick up some momentum heading into the postseason. Chicago has lost seven of their last ten games. Let’s see if the Bulls can get on the right track or if the Wizards can continue Chicago’s losing ways.