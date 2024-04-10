 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Numbers Crunch: Breaking down the Wizards’ loss to the Timberwolves

Loss No. 65 guarantees that the Wizards will win no more than 17 games this season, which is a franchise low for wins.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards lost 130-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night on the road. Kevin Broom is out, so I’m doing stats again. Let’s break down the numbers we have.

Four Factors: Wizards at TimberWolves

Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg
100 60.70% 11.90% 17.10% 14.60% 121
100 57.80% 7.10% 22.70% 28.90% 130

The Good

  • The Wizards had another strong shooting performance with an effective field goal percentage of 60.7 percent.
  • Corey Kispert scored 25 points while shooting above 50 percent from the field. He also dished 5 assists.
  • Anthony Gill has a near double double with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

The Bad

  • Again, the Wizards had trouble getting to the free throw line, with a rate of 14.6 percent while the Wolves did so at 28.9 percent.
  • Anthony Edwards scored 51 points, but the Wizards kept this game within the spread.

The Ugly

  • 17: This is the maximum number of wins the Wizards can have this season. Some folks wanted to quibble about whether the 1961-62 Chicago Packers season of 18-62 was truly worse than the 19-63 campaigns of 2000-01 and 2008-09. Either way, 17-65 is the best the Wizards can do now, and that would be a 20.7 percent winning percentage. That is the worst in Wizards franchise history, no matter how we want to slice it.

