The Washington Wizards lost 130-121 to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night on the road. Kevin Broom is out, so I’m doing stats again. Let’s break down the numbers we have.
Four Factors: Wizards at TimberWolves
|Pace
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|Pace
|eFG%
|TOV%
|ORB%
|FT/FGA
|ORtg
|100
|60.70%
|11.90%
|17.10%
|14.60%
|121
|100
|57.80%
|7.10%
|22.70%
|28.90%
|130
The Good
- The Wizards had another strong shooting performance with an effective field goal percentage of 60.7 percent.
- Corey Kispert scored 25 points while shooting above 50 percent from the field. He also dished 5 assists.
- Anthony Gill has a near double double with 15 points and 9 rebounds.
The Bad
- Again, the Wizards had trouble getting to the free throw line, with a rate of 14.6 percent while the Wolves did so at 28.9 percent.
- Anthony Edwards scored 51 points, but the Wizards kept this game within the spread.
The Ugly
- 17: This is the maximum number of wins the Wizards can have this season. Some folks wanted to quibble about whether the 1961-62 Chicago Packers season of 18-62 was truly worse than the 19-63 campaigns of 2000-01 and 2008-09. Either way, 17-65 is the best the Wizards can do now, and that would be a 20.7 percent winning percentage. That is the worst in Wizards franchise history, no matter how we want to slice it.
