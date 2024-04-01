The Washington Wizards host the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow. Here is the preview.

Game info

When and where: Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. ET in Capital One Arena

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: For the Wizards, Landry Shamet, Tyus Jones, Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers are out while Jared Butler and Richaun Holmes are day to day.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard is out. Marion Beauchamp, Khris Middleton, Patrick Beverley and Giannis Antetokounmpo are day to day.

What to watch for

Well, the Wizards are on a four game losing streak while the Bucks are looking to get on a win streak and secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. I’d expect to see the Bucks bring Antetokounmpo on for a few minutes until the game is a blowout one way or another.

Hopefully the Wizards can pull off the upset! After all, I’m sure they will finish in a Top 4 lottery odds spot!