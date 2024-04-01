On Monday, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that they will air alternate broadcasts of several remaining Washington Wizards and Capitals games for the 2023-24 NBA and NHL seasons. the Wizards games with an alternate broadcast are on Apr. 9 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, April 12 against the Chicago Bulls and April 14 against the Boston Celtics. These games will be aired on Monumental Sports Network 2, while the main broadcasts are on the original channel.

In a press release, Monumental Sports President of Media & New Enterprises Zach Leonsis said the following:

We’re excited to experiment with new alternate broadcast formats for our fanbase. This complimentary live viewing experience demonstrates our commitment to doing more with our live rights than ever before while also super serving our fanbase.

Wizards alternate broadcasts will include longtime former play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz. In addition, Monumental Sports analyst Jason Smith and Greivis Vasquez will be on the games. Buckhantz’s addition will be big for Wizards fans, given that he was replaced by Justin Kutcher in 2019, who was not as popular among them.

I was a bit wary of publishing this today given that it’s April Fool’s Day, but Vasquez has been analyzing numerous Wizards games recently. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.