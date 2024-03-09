The Washington Wizards finally, at long last, snapped a 16-game losing streak... Was it the longest in franchise history? It sure felt like they might never win a basketball game again. But they did! Against the lowly Hornets... Energized and carrying this momentum, they head to Miami, where they might be blown away by 30... Let’s see!

Game Info

When: Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Arena, Miami, FL

How to watch: LeaguePass (the Miami broadcast is quite good)

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Marvin Bagley III (out), Landry Shamet (day-to-day)

Heat: Josh Richardson (out), Kevin Love, Tyler Herro (day-to-day)

Pregame notes

An opportunity for the Wizards— The Wizards are on as much of a run as they were in months....: they snapped a month-plus long losing streak (16 in a row, which must be up there in terms of franchise negative records). So now is the time to ride that momentum and go for two in a row against the Heat that are always scrappy but not quite consistent.

Heat check for Avdija — Deni was touted as the next franchise piece after his 43-point piece... but since then has recorded games with single digit points... Consistency has not been his strongest suite. It will be interesting to see how he closes out the last 20 games or so of the season.

Flashback: Wizards defeat Heat... in the Beal era

Here are the highlights of the game the Wizards managed to win against the Heat, at home, and with Beal.... so much has changed since (and Kyle Lowry isn’t there anymore either...):