Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s proposed Alexandria arena won’t be in the Va. General Assembly’s budget for this year, because State Senator L. Louise Lucas, the Chairwoman of the Finance and Appropriations Committee, wouldn’t hold anything on that arena for a hearing. Lucas is from Portsmouth, a city in Hampton Roads, so she isn’t interested about Northern Virginia projects. She is looking out for what she believes is in the Virginia taxpayers’ best interest.

Of course, she has to know that many, if not most Washington Wizards and Capitals fans aren’t supportive of the arena project. And it seems like she’s willing to engage on her X account pretty openly.

During the budget process in February, she openly shared a Washington Post article that she was hesitant about the arena.

And she is willing to use Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” as a backdrop for her role as the budget chairwoman, not just on the arena, but on anything else in Virginia.

As we enter our budget negotiations this week let me remind you what I promised the voters if I was re-elected last year.



pic.twitter.com/LGBGESpXfl — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 3, 2024

And check out some of these posts she has made recently right after the news came out that the arena wasn’t in the budget. I shared this one earlier this week.

And this post is also savage.

When Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted angrily to the failure of the arena’s passing, Lucas was on the top of the General Assembly’s steps, looking behind him. Talk about swag!

Even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet. pic.twitter.com/D6wWjHruuZ — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 7, 2024

And Lucas doesn’t care if she is the only person against that arena.

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/Cg4bnp2Yfw — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) March 8, 2024

Finally, Lucas is also even willing to share her fanmail!

Regardless of your position on the arena or politics, you do have to respect that Lucas (or her social media team) know how to put out some very engaging content! And though there isn’t much to root for this season with the Wizards, I can definitely see why many fans are very fond of Sen. Lucas.