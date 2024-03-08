The Washington Wizards have AVOIDED making franchise history today! They won 112-100 against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening.

After a hard-to-watch first half, Washington finished with a 48-45 lead. Since they are less talented and want to win more than any NBA team, that gave fans hope that they would stop the bleeding on their losing streak.

But in the third quarter, the Hornets found life of offense, shooting 52.2 percent from the field to head into the fourth with a 76-68 lead.

The Wizards could have folded in the fourth quarter, like many games earlier this season. But instead, they came back from a 10 point deficit and scored 44 points to close out the win.

Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 28 points overall, scoring 14 in the fourth. Deni Avdija added 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 14 rebounds overall. And Richaun Holmes had a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 32 points.

Washington’s next game is on Sunday against the Miami Heat. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET. See you then.