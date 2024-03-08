The Washington Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win?

The Wizards are … expected to win tonight! They are 2 point favorites with an over/under of just 222.5 points.

As a team that is on a 16 game losing streak, the Wizards want to win more than the Hornets. They want to win a game more than any other team. Of course, since trading away Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks, they are simply overmatched for rebounds, and they don’t have the depth other teams have.

In a rebuilding year, losing is to be expected. I just don’t want to see the Wizards make some unfortunate franchise history as well.

You can check DraftKings Sportsbook for detailed player odds.

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with tonight’s game!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, I’ll copy this off the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).