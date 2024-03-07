The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets Friday night in an attempt to fight off the record books. The Wizards have lost 16 straight games, tying a franchise record, and Friday’s game presents an opportunity to avoid the negative attention inevitable with breaking such a record of futility.

The game against almost-but-not-quite-as-bad Charlotte is Washington’s best chance in the coming weeks to snap their losing streak. The Wizards’ next game against a comparably bad team after Charlotte will come 12 games from now against the Detroit Pistons on March 30. For those with a keen eye, this means the Wizards could potentially walk into that game with a league record-tying active 28-game losing streak — a record set by those very Pistons earlier this season. Talk about a compelling matchup.

The Hornets may be six games up on the Wizards standings-wise, but Charlotte boasts a disastrous -10.4 net rating, the worst in the NBA this season. For reference, this means that the average Hornets game is a double-digit loss.

The Hornets -10.4 net rating shocked me, and I was curious just how bad it stacks up against other historically awful NBA teams. According to StatMuse, while the 2023-24 Hornets chart among the worst NBA teams of all time net rating-wise, they look like a title contender compared to the worst of the worst, headlined by — wait for it — the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats. Those Bobcats are tied with the 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks for the worst net rating in a season ever at a filthy -15.2. At -10.1, your 2023-24 Washington Wizards are still well clear of the true cellars of NBA history.

Hornets at Wizards tips off at 7 p.m. EST Friday night at Capital One Arena.