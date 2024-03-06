The Washington Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic 119-109 on Wednesday night. The Wizards also tied a franchise record of 16 losses in a row—the last time that happened was March 2010.

And here’s what’s unfortunate. The Wizards weren’t just leading at one point in the game. They were winning for most of the contest, winning by as many as 21 points in the second quarter after Jordan Poole scored 14 of his 26 points to lead Washington.

Sure, the Magic, who are more talented, made their comeback in the third quarter. Paolo Banchero scored 13 of his 25 points in the period to help the Magic take the lead. But the Wizards were still able to regain the lead in the fourth.

But, in ... #WizKiller fashion, former Wizards post-Moritz Wagner scored 14 of his 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the period to help propel the Magic to their win. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points.

In addition to Poole, Kyle Kuzma added 25 points for the Wizards.

Washington will look to avoid making franchisee history in their next game this Friday when they host the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.