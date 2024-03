The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Preview

Our preview was written last night and it’s here.

Odds

The odds are not in the Wizards’ favor. Well, these days, almost every game is in the opponents’ favor. Click here to see where they were earlier today. But I don’t think things changed that much.

Feel free to chat about the game here in the comment section below!