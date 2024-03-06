Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Wizards are on a long losing streak—the second-longest in franchise history. But not too long ago, fans thought interim head coach Brian Keefe was doing an okay job and could be the next permanent head coach.

Still, 15 straight losses are 15 straight losses. Something isn’t clicking if a team manages to go winless for a month, possibly a month and a half. Therefore, it would be interesting to see if at least some of you are wavering on that.

To that end, we have a one-question survey for you, so vote below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/1Q54MU/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share the results with you later this week.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.