The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. Diamond Holton has the preview here. Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds are accurate as of approximately 9:45 a.m. ET

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards enter this game as 8 point underdogs. The over/under is 222.5 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

Paolo Banchero: 22.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 21.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 9.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Banchero: 5.5 (+100 over/-130 under)

For rebounds:

Banchero: 7.5 (+114 over/-145 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

