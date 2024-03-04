Wizards at Jazz: Washington falls short in Utah, 127-115

The Washington Wizards squandered arguably their best shot at a win in weeks. The good guys lost 127-115 against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

The Wizards took a 113-111 lead via a Kyle Kuzma jumper with just over five minutes left in the contest. But from that point on, the visitors were held scoreless for over four minutes as the Jazz closed out the game on a 16-2 run.

It was a tale of two halves for both teams in this one. The first half brought offense aplenty, with the Jazz and Wizards both shooting over 57% from the field en route to a 75-74 halftime score.

Jordan Poole was unconscious over the first two quarters with 23 points on 8/9 shooting with 5 three-pointers. Four Wizards players were in double figures at the break.

5-5 from deep so far for JP. pic.twitter.com/4HGYwytoMd — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 5, 2024

But the offenses ran cold in the third and fourth quarters, particularly for the Wizards. Washington shot a miserable 13/47 from the field (27.7%) after going 27/47 in the first half. The Wizards went 0/11 after Kuzma’s jumper with 5:21 to play. Their only points came courtesy of Deni Avdija at the free throw line.

Poole led the Wizards with 32 points on 11/18 shooting. Tyus Jones posted an efficient 21 points on 11 shots.

Kuzma had 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. He also breached the 8,000-point mark for his career in the outing.

The Wizards head home to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.