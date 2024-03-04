The Washington Wizards will play the Utah Jazz tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Expected winner
The Wizards are 7 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 241 points.
Expected individual leaders
The expected scoring leaders are:
- Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-115 over/-115 under)
- Collin Sexton: 22.5 (-115 over/-115 over)
For assists:
- Tyus Jones: 9.5 (-115 over/-115 under)
- Keyonte George: 5.5 (+105 over/-135 under)
For rebounds:
- Marvin Bagley: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)
- Kuzma: 6.5 (-145 over/+114 under)
Good luck with tonight’s game.
