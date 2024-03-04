The Washington Wizards will play the Utah Jazz tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Expected winner

The Wizards are 7 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 241 points.

Expected individual leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Collin Sexton: 22.5 (-115 over/-115 over)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 9.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Keyonte George: 5.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

For rebounds:

Marvin Bagley: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Kuzma: 6.5 (-145 over/+114 under)

Good luck with tonight’s game.

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).