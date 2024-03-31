The Wizards didn’t find any joy against the Heat on this Easter Sunday. Washington simply couldn’t score efficiently against Miami’s stingy defense with Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Couilably, Tyus Jones, and others sidelined. Anthony Gill stepped up and poured in a career-high 18 points. A half-game now separates the Wizards from catching the Detroit Pistons in the “race” for the worst record in the league.

Washington traded leads with Miami in the first half. Jordan Poole and Gill led the team offensively as they took an 8-point lead midway through the second quarter. The tide turned in Miami’s favor after that. The Heat went on an extended 20-5 run from the 2-minute mark in the second quarter into the second half. They wouldn’t look back from that point. Terry Rozier scorched the Wizards for 27 points with Bam Adebayo adding 22 of his own. Former Wizards Delon Wright did Delon Wright-things and finished with 9 points, 4 assists, 4 steals and a block on a perfect shooting night (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT).

Gill’s career-high was a bright spot for the Wizards. He was pressed into early action because Richaun Holmes missed his second consecutive game. The 31-year-old got loose for 18 points in a style reminiscent of a college supersenior. He found the right spots to be in against Miami’s zones and presses in addition to hitting open shots. Gill is a glue guy and, in a season with 61 losses, seeing a deserving player accomplish a personal feat can keep you going.

Poole also played well. He finished with 22 points on 8-20 shooting. He dished out 8 assists in comparison to 4 turnovers. This was his fifth consecutive game with at least 5 assists and more assists than turnovers. Marvin Bagley put up his second-straight double-double and Jared Butler made the most of his minutes with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Pretty much everyone else couldn’t buy a bucket with Corey Kispert (1-7 from three) and Patrick Baldwin (0-8) struggling the most.

The Wizards take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night at home. Washington is now 14-61. The franchise record for fewest wins in a season stands currently at 18. With just seven games left, the race for history is on.