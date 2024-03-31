Monumental Sports & Entertainment is keeping the Washington Wizards and Capitals in D.C. We have listed who the winners and losers are in that and encourage you to read it.

To many of you, this is now spilled spilled milk. But it’s time to see how Virginia businesses and politicians feel about Monumental’s decision to change course on a plan to move to the Old Dominion.

First, we wrote previously that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, as well as Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin rejected a proposal that would have linked the Virginia arena with a proposed casino in Tyson’s Corner, an unincorporated community in Fairfax County. Now, we know why they may have rejected such a proposal.

According to JBG Smith, the Washington real estate firm that would have constructed the Alexandria arena, this arena deal would have required the Wizards and Capitals to move to Tyson’s Corner, which is over 10 miles but less than 15 miles west of Capital One Arena. When I wrote the article about the linked deal, I wasn’t aware that the arena would have had to have been in Fairfax County.

It’s unclear where a site in Tysons Corner arena and casino would be. The area is unincorporated, and has McLean, Vienna and Falls Church mailing addresses. So, that means the people who live there would send their kids to George Marshall High School in Falls Church or perhaps James Madison High School depending on whether such a facility is in the Vienna mailing address area.

Anyway … I’m happy that Monumental Sports and Governor Youngkin did not try to push for an arena in Fairfax County. Still, if you are a Fairfax County resident, would you have liked to see the Wizards and Capitals in Tysons? Let us know in the comments below.