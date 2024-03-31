The Capital City Go-Go rout Grand Rapids, prepare to close out regular season on Tuesday

The Capital City Go-Go beat the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday night, 127-101. It was an impressive performance for the Go-Go who were without Jared Butler and R.J. Hampton. This is a deep Go-Go team that had plenty of other options ready to step up and the team hit 16 of its 34 three-pointers (47%).

Reserve guard Mychal Mulder led the way with 23 points, hitting 6 of his 9 three-point attempts. Jules Bernard had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Justin Champagnie chipped in 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Hamidou Diallo had 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

They also got solid contributions from their frontcourt which had been a question mark for the team early in the season. Michael Foster Jr. had 12 points and 7 rebounds. Jake Stephens had 10 points and 9 rebounds. John Butler Jr. added 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

The Go-Go’s final home game will be on Tuesday night against the Long Island Nets. The game will take place at the Entertainment and Sports Arena at 6:30 p.m. EST. They currently hold a 20-14 record which has them in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Nets are one game back at 19-15 and the Delaware Blue Coats are also 19-15. In the G League, the top six teams make the playoffs so this game has serious playoff seeding implications. Regardless of seeding, this team seems poised to make some noise in the G League playoffs. Their road would be significantly easier with a win on Tuesday night, however.