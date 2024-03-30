Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Washington Wizards Reacts survey!

This week, we asked one simple question: will the Wizards finish last place in the Eastern Conference? After tallying up the responses, 71 percent of you believe the Wizards will avoid falling to last place.

Here are the results of our latest @sbnreacts survey. pic.twitter.com/KR1GLSqPyb — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) March 30, 2024

Washington recently won three games in a row, giving them breathing room against the Detroit Pistons. Coincidentally, they lost to the Pistons last night, but I at least think Washington will stay at least one game ahead of them.

We will have more surveys as we head toward the end of the regular season!

