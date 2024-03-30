 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SB Nation Reacts: Most Wizards fans think the team will not finish last in the Eastern Conference

Some positive energy!

By Albert Lee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Washington Wizards Reacts survey!

This week, we asked one simple question: will the Wizards finish last place in the Eastern Conference? After tallying up the responses, 71 percent of you believe the Wizards will avoid falling to last place.

Washington recently won three games in a row, giving them breathing room against the Detroit Pistons. Coincidentally, they lost to the Pistons last night, but I at least think Washington will stay at least one game ahead of them.

We will have more surveys as we head toward the end of the regular season!

DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.

Loading comments...