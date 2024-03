The Washington Wizards announced on Sunday that they signed guard R.J. Hampton to a 10-day contract.

Hampton previously played for the Miami Heat this season, making appearances in eight games. He has also played in the G-League this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Capital City Go-Go.

