Wizards sign Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract

On Sunday, the Washington Wizards announced that they signed guard-forward Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract.

Champagnie is averaging 22.5 points per game in G League competition. He played just one game for the Capital City Go-Go, however. He played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce most of this season.

The Wizards’ newest addition also has two years of NBA playing experience, mostly with the Toronto Raptors from 2021-23. He also played two games with the Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 season.

