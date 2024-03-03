 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Draft 2024: Local prospects the Wizards should evaluate

There's plenty of local talent the Wizards' scouting department could check out without having to stray too far from Capital One Arena.

By Matt Modderno Updated
Duke v Virginia
Ryan Dunn dunking for UVA
Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Every NBA general manager should be able to find good players with lottery picks or even first-round picks in general (keyword: "should"). But the best front offices are able to find capable contributors in the second round or use their two-way contracts to bring in the top undrafted options.

That's not an area where the Wizards' previous front office exhibited much acumen. Tommy Sheppard's best find outside the first round was probably undrafted guard Jordan Goodwin.

Fortunately for the Wizards, there are several lesser-heralded prospects right here in the DMV that they could evaluate without using up a full tank of gas. On this week's Bleav in DMV Hoops, I was joined by draft analyst Nick Kalinowski to run through many of those local options.

Some are more viable candidates to make an NBA roster than others, which we addressed in detail on the show. Mostly, we just wanted to take a comprehensive look at as many players as possible. Hopefully, the Wizards' scouting department is similarly leaving no stone unturned.

In the episode, we covered:

Virginia: Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn

Maryland: Julian Reese, Jahmir Young, DeShawn Harris-Smith

Other: Malik Mack (Harvard), Carlton “Bub” Carrington (Pittsburgh)

Notre Dame v Pittsburgh
Bub Carrington shooting against Notre Dame
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Georgetown: Jayden Epps, Dontrez Styles

Virginia Tech: Hunter Catoor

George Mason: Keyshawn Hall, Woody Newton, Darius Maddox, Amari Kelly

George Washington: Darren Buchanan, Garrett Johnson, James Bishop IV, Maximus Edwards

James Madison: Terrence Edwards, TJ Bickerstaff

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 06 James Madison at Michigan State
Terrence Edwards shooting in JMU’s win over Michigan State
Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Howard: Bryce Harris, Shyheim Odom, Seth Towns, Marcus Dockery

American: Matt Rogers, Matt Mayock

Virginia Commonwealth (VCU): Max Shulga, Toibu Lawal

Richmond: Jordan King

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 28 Richmond at Saint Louis
Jordan King shooting over Larry Hughes II
Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Old Dominion: Chaunce Jenkins

Towson: Christian May

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC): Dion Brown

Mount St. Mary's: Dakota Leffew

NCAA Basketball: Mount St. Mary’s at Mississippi
Dakota Leffew scoring against Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

