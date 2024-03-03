Every NBA general manager should be able to find good players with lottery picks or even first-round picks in general (keyword: "should"). But the best front offices are able to find capable contributors in the second round or use their two-way contracts to bring in the top undrafted options.

That's not an area where the Wizards' previous front office exhibited much acumen. Tommy Sheppard's best find outside the first round was probably undrafted guard Jordan Goodwin.

Fortunately for the Wizards, there are several lesser-heralded prospects right here in the DMV that they could evaluate without using up a full tank of gas. On this week's Bleav in DMV Hoops, I was joined by draft analyst Nick Kalinowski to run through many of those local options.

Some are more viable candidates to make an NBA roster than others, which we addressed in detail on the show. Mostly, we just wanted to take a comprehensive look at as many players as possible. Hopefully, the Wizards' scouting department is similarly leaving no stone unturned.

In the episode, we covered:

Virginia: Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn

Maryland: Julian Reese, Jahmir Young, DeShawn Harris-Smith

Other: Malik Mack (Harvard), Carlton “Bub” Carrington (Pittsburgh)

Georgetown: Jayden Epps, Dontrez Styles

Virginia Tech: Hunter Catoor

George Mason: Keyshawn Hall, Woody Newton, Darius Maddox, Amari Kelly

George Washington: Darren Buchanan, Garrett Johnson, James Bishop IV, Maximus Edwards

James Madison: Terrence Edwards, TJ Bickerstaff

Howard: Bryce Harris, Shyheim Odom, Seth Towns, Marcus Dockery

American: Matt Rogers, Matt Mayock

Virginia Commonwealth (VCU): Max Shulga, Toibu Lawal

Richmond: Jordan King

Old Dominion: Chaunce Jenkins

Towson: Christian May

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC): Dion Brown

Mount St. Mary's: Dakota Leffew