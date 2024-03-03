The Washington Wizards are wrapping up a three-game West Coast road trip Monday night against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz, who looked like a competent team once upon a time, have dropped eight of their last nine games. The Wizards, meanwhile, just endured their toughest 14-game stretch of the season and lost all 14. Every team Washington faced was either a playoff lock or a potential first-round upset play-in team (the Warriors, Lakers, and Mavericks).

There are no easy wins on any NBA schedule for this particular Wizards team, and this Utah team is no exception. Likely four of the five best players on the court call Salt Lake City their home: Lauri Markkanen will be far and away the best player in this matchup, while Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson are all valuable pieces to a once-solid rotation.

One bright spot for Washington from their trip out west was Jordan Poole having his best game as a Wizard in an overtime loss to the Lakers. Poole dropped a season-high 34 points on 50% shooting from the field off the bench while chipping in 7 assists.

Wizards at Jazz tips off at 9 p.m. Monday night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.