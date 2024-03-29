The Washington Wizards will play the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards are 4 point FAVORITES. The over/under for total scoring is 227.5 points.

Who are expected to be the leading producers?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Cade Cunningham: 25.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For assists:

CunnIngram: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Jordan Poole: 6.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For rebounds:

Jalen Duren: 12.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Deni Avdija: 8.5 (-135over/+105 under)

Good luck with the game against … THAT team!

