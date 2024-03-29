The Washington Wizards will play the Detroit Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Who is expected to win the game?
The Wizards are 4 point FAVORITES. The over/under for total scoring is 227.5 points.
Who are expected to be the leading producers?
For scoring:
- Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-110 over/-120 under)
- Cade Cunningham: 25.5 (-110 over/-120 under)
For assists:
- CunnIngram: 7.5 (-115 over/-115 under)
- Jordan Poole: 6.5 (-110 over/-120 under)
For rebounds:
- Jalen Duren: 12.5 (-125 over/-105 under)
- Deni Avdija: 8.5 (-135over/+105 under)
—
Good luck with the game against … THAT team!
*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the info from the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Loading comments...