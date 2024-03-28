On Thursday, USA Basketball announced that Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and center Shakira Austin were named to the training camp roster for the 2024 Olympic women’s national team. The camp will be from April 3-5 at the Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio. The Cleveland Clinic Courts is the practice facility of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team.

Atkins and Austin are part of a 14-player roster who will play for spots on the 2024 Olympic team that will play in France. The group stage will be held in Lille, a city close to the northern border with Belgium.

Both Atkins and Austin were members of the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup team that won the Gold Medal. While Atkins was part of the Olympic qualifiers team earlier this winter, Austin was not due to injury. It will be interesting to see if Austin has been cleared to play earlier than anticipated.

