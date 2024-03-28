The Washington Wizards wrap up their season series with the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. This is a game that will not go down as a significant game in the standings, but both team’s fanbases would probably argue losing to the other team would be a letdown.

For the Wizards, their play has been much better as of late. Despite losing Wednesday’s game, the Wizards pushed the Nets into overtime, and before that game, won their previous three games. What has propelled the Wizards, in part, is the improved play of Jordan Poole. Wednesday, Poole put up a season-high 38 points, along with 7 rebounds and 8 assists. Continuing to see him playing well has to be at the top of the wish list for the Wizards’ organization, as they look to figure out what Poole’s role will be with the team going into next season.

The Pistons, on the other hand, has lost 8 straight games, with all but one game resulting in double-digit losses. Like the Wizards, the Pistons are very much looking forward to their path forward after this season, but that starts with seeing how their young talent continues to develop.

Pistons at Wizards tips off at 7 p.m EST Friday night at Capital One Arena.