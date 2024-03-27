 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monumental Sports will not move the Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson announced that the city has ended any talk of moving two of Washington’s major sports teams to the Commonwealth.

By Albert Lee
DC Faces New Blow From Youngkin Plan To Bring Teams To Virginia

On Monday, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson announced that the city has abandoned talks of moving the Washington Wizards and Capitals to a new arena in Potomac Yard. Numerous media outlets announced the move, including WRC-TV.

Monumental Sports team fans who were against the move since December 2023 will consider today a victory. Also, NIMBYs in Alexandria and Arlington will celebrate, and rightfully so. However, fans who wanted the teams to move to D.C., and many Washington Mystics fans will consider today a setback for differing reasons.

