Monumental Sports will not move the Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria

On Monday, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson announced that the city has abandoned talks of moving the Washington Wizards and Capitals to a new arena in Potomac Yard. Numerous media outlets announced the move, including WRC-TV.

Monumental Sports team fans who were against the move since December 2023 will consider today a victory. Also, NIMBYs in Alexandria and Arlington will celebrate, and rightfully so. However, fans who wanted the teams to move to D.C., and many Washington Mystics fans will consider today a setback for differing reasons.

