Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hi everyone. The Washington Wizards are 14-58 so far this season and on a three game win streak. Because of that, they are guaranteed to avoid having a franchise-record losing streak, at least this season. And the Wizards’ win streak has helped them get to a two game lead ahead of the Detroit Pistons for 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Not too long ago, the Wizards were last place in the East and we were openly wondering whether they would have a franchise record losing streak. But I’m confident that the Wizards can win at least one more game before the season ends, including against the Pistons not too long from now.

So in this one question survey, do you think that the Wizards will finish higher than last place in the Eastern Conference? Let us know by voting below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/O1N526/">Please take our survey</a>

We hope to share the results with you later this week!

DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.