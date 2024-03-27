The Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET. Gabe Ibrahim has the preview here. Here are the odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards enter this game as 3.5 point underdogs. The over/under is 222 points. The bookies are still playing this thing very conservatively. After all, the Wizards are 14-58 while the Nets are 27-45. Sure, the Nets are likely not making the play-in tournament, but ... 27-45 is a hell of a lot better than 14-58!

Who are the expected leaders?

For points:

Cameron Thomas: 24.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

For assists:

Dennis Schroder: 7.5 (+100 over/-130 under)

Jordan Poole: 5.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For rebounds:

Nicolas Claxton: 11.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Deni Avdjia: 8.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

Good luck!

