The Washington Wizards return home to take on Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets. Fresh off an upset win in the Windy City, Brian Keefe’s squad will attempt to do the impossible and win four-straight games for the first time in well over a year. Deni Avdija (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) missed Monday’s game in Chicago but could return to action Wednesday as the Wizards attempt to keep their winning streak alive.

Brooklyn took the first two matchups against Washington this season, taking a narrow 8-point win in Game 1 before blowing the Wizards out by 27 points in Game 2. Washington responded in late December, rallying from behind for a 110-104 victory. Kuzma dropped 26 points and Avdija added 23 of his own to push their squad to a much-needed win.

Washington’s biggest difficulty in this matchup is Brooklyn center Nicolas Claxton. The lanky big man is averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds against the Wizards this season, proving difficult to contain on the glass. Luckily for Washington, they didn’t have Richaun Holmes or Marvin Bagley during the last matchup with Brooklyn. With a new-look front-court, Washington should put up a better fight against Claxton and the Nets other big men.

As for the Wizards, look for Jordan Poole to continue his impressive play at point guard. Tyus Jones has missed the past few weeks due to injury, allowing Poole to fill his role as the starting PG. Poole enters Wednesday’s tilt averaging 18 points and six assists over his last three games, ascending into the trade piece any thought he could be.

If Washington can win the rebounding battle and continue its stretch of improved defense, four-straight wins could be on the horizon.

Wizards vs. Nets tips off at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena.