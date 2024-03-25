The Wizards have finally won three consecutive games in the 2023-24 season. Washington pulled out a 107-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls despite a long list of injuries. The three-game winning streak is the first for the Wizards since January 30th, 2023.

Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Landry Shamet, Eugene Omoruyi, and Tyus Jones all missed the game along with Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers, who are out for the season. Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert led the Wizards to their hottest start to a game this season. Washington went on a 15-0 run with Poole and Kispert scoring every point in the run. The Wizards held on until the Bulls tied the game heading into the fourth quarter. Marvin Bagley III and Tristan Vukcevic led a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, which gave Washington a lead they would hold on to.

Poole led the team with 23 points with three other players scoring double digits—Kispert (19), Bagley III (16), and Richaun Holmes (14). Jared Butler set a career-high with 13 assists as he was pressed into point guard duties with Jones sidelined. Tristan Vukcevic, Washington’s second-round pick in this year’s draft, made his NBA debut after leaving Partizan Belgrade on March 14. He showed off his catch-and-shoot three-point shooting with two threes. Demar DeRozan put up 27 points to lead all scorers and Nikola Vucevic lead all rebounders with 16 boards.

The Wizards take on the Nets on Wednesday in Capital One Arena at 7 pm. Their record is now 14-58, the second-worst record in the NBA.