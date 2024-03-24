Wizards at Bulls preview: Washington heads to Chicago Monday night

The Washington Wizards travel to the Windy City of Chicago for the second time in two weeks to face DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls. Brian Keefe’s squad enters the contest as winners of two-straight games, while Billy Donovan’s Bulls are on a two-game slide. Washington is 13-58. Chicago enters at 34-37.

Chicago took the first contest easily, defeating the Wizards 127-98 in a game where Bilal Coulibaly fractured his wrist, an injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Corey Kispert led the Washington in that contest with 16 points, the only player to have it going. Kuzma had a quiet 10-shot night and Poole shot a porous 33% from the field.

The biggest issue for Washington versus Chicago was containing guard Ayo Dosunmu, who dropped 34 points and finished a game-high +22. Entering Monday, look for Brian Keefe and company to eliminate Dosunmu offensively. Additionally, as has happened in most games this season, Washington got killed on the glass. Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic dominated the boards, leading Chicago to a 51-32 rebounding advantage. With Marvin Bagley III back from injury and Richaun Holmes playing his best basketball, the Wizards should compete more on the boards.

Coming off an impressive home win against the Kings and a gritty comeback victory over Toronto, the Wizards seek their first three-game winning streak of the season when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

Wizards at Bulls tips off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night at United Center.