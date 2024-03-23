Washington is back in winning form! The Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors, 112-109 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

The first half of this game went well as Washington ended with a 51-48 lead with Deni Avdija scoring 13 of his 22 points which led Washington overall. There were also 12 lead changes and three ties in this timeframe.

In the third quarter, the Raptors were able to take an 81-77 lead and led by 11 at one point, but the Wizards were able to come back to lead by as many 6 points in the closing seconds.

Gary Trent, Jr. led the Raptors with 31 points, while Gradey Dick added 17 more points for Toronto.

In addition to Avdija, Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert scored 18 points each for Washington.

The Wizards’ next game is on Monday when Washington gets on the road to play the Chicago Bulls. Tip off is at 8 p.m. ET. See you then.