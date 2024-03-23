The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are some final loose odds and ends.

Who is the favorite?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are 6 point underdogs with an over/under of 232 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 24.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Deni Avdija: 17.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Kelly Olynyk: 16.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For assists:

Kuzma: 5.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Bruce Bowen: 4.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

For rebounds:

Avdija: 8.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Olynyk: 6.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Good luck!

