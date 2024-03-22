Monumental Sports & Entertainment is looking to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Virginia, though some hiccups are making them consider Maryland as an option as well. The D.C. government on the other hand hopes that Monumental is bidding against itself.

On Friday, Ben Dennis of DC News Now shared a copy of a letter that D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote to Abby Blomstrom, the General Counsel for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. In the letter, Schwalb wrote that the D.C. Government believes that Monumental would be in breach of contract, if it moves in 2028, even if they pay any outstanding debt related to municipal bonds for a 2007 arena renovation.

Even if Monumental Sports wanted to move the Wizards and Capitals out as soon as possible, the D.C. government claims that Monumental Sports was still in violation of contract.

According to Schwalb’s letter. per an agreement about the Entertainment & Sports Arena, if Monumental Sports wanted to move the Wizards and Capitals, they would formally express their intent, and exclusively negotiate with the D.C. government for six months. If there is a competing offer after that time, D.C. has another 90 day window where they can put forth a counteroffer. Given how quickly the discussions went with Virginia, the D.C. government considers this a violation.

Given all the drama around the arena, I just don’t see this coming to an amicable end to both sides. There’s a saying that when both parties are unhappy right after a tough negotiation, it’s a good deal. But I feel that when this negotiation ends, one party will smile while the other is left looking very livid. It’s still unclear which side will smile and which one is livid right now.

