The Washington Wizards complete the huge upset as they defeat the Sacramento Kings at home, 109-102.

If you like high-octane, fast-paced basketball, then this game was for you. Both teams play at a frenetic pace and tonight was no different. The Wizards dominated most of the first half due to some hot shooting (43 percent from 3, 50 percent overall) and this allowed them to get up by as much as 19.

The lead would evaporate just before halftime thanks to the Kings going on a 18-0 run. The Wizards walked into the locker room at halftime with only a 2 point lead. In the 3rd quarter, the Wizards were able to open up a 11 point lead again right out the gates, getting back to taking good shots and keeping up their pace. They were able to get the lead back up to as much as 16.

Early in the 4th, the Kings crept their way back into the game and took the lead after not having the lead since it was 9-7 in the first quarter. The game was ultimately decided by the Kings just being unable to make a key shot to get them back in the game. Overall a complete performance on both ends for the Wizards lead to their 5th victory at home for the season. Next up, the Wizards host the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening at the Capital One Arena.

Kyle Kuzma Sets the Tone

Kuzma had quite a game. He was decisive, took good shots and played with a good pace tonight. His size bothered the Kings as they did not have anyone who could effectively defend him. He finished with a game-high 31 points on 59 percent shooting and 42 percent from 3.

Little Things Make the Difference

The Wizards won this game due to a lot of the little things. Their team played great defense on Domantas Sabonis (only 14 points), Richaun Holmes grabbed 16 rebounds, and the Wizards scored 60 points in the paint. All of these things and much more contributed to this victory.