The Washington Wizards will host the Sacramento Kings tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Who is the favorite?

The Wizards are 11 point underdogs to the Kings. The over/under is 236.5 points.

Who are the expected leaders?

For scoring, Kyle Kuzma is expected to lead all scorers with 22.5 points (-105 over/-125 under). For assists, Jordan Poole is the expected leader with 4.5 (-145 over/+114 under). And for rebounds, Domantas Sabonis is expected to lead with 15.5 (+100 over/-130 under).

Good luck!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the info the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).