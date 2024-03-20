The Washington Wizards are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET to try and fight off a five-game losing streak.

The Kings should win this matchup handily. Sacramento boasts some of the most lethal offensive weapons in the league and have the luxury of matchup up against the Wizards’ league-worst defense. Sacramento is also clinging on to a playoff spot for dear life: the Kings are in a dead heat with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns for the Western Conference’s sixth seed, which would mean avoiding playing any of Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Stephen Curry in the play-in tournament.

The Wizards’ season has been over for some time, but this may just be a new level. Bilal Coulibaly is out for the remainder of the regular season, and expect guys like Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones to be shut down for the rest of the season in the coming days.