NBA Draft: Wizards draft targets that are competing in the NCAA Tournament

On this week’s Bleav in Wizards podcast, I was joined by Dominique “Domo” Nelson of the Wizards of Gallery Place podcast to cover NBA Draft prospects who are competing in the NCAA Tournament later this week.

At the time of this recording, the Wizards had the top odds at the number one pick but we talked more broadly about players likely to go somewhere around the top five. Many of the names projected in that range of the are either playing overseas or for the G League Ignite so we avoided them for this conversation and just focused on the college players. That list included Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, Colorado’s Cody Williams, and Connecticut’s Stephon Castle.

We also talked about some names that could be on their radar if they ended up trading down later in the lottery. Here we discussed Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Connecticut’s Donovan Clingan.

The Wizards will also likely receive another first-round pick via the Clippers, which is currently slated to be the 24th pick. In that range, we spent time on Indiana’s Kel’el Ware, Virginia’s Ryan Dunn, Miami’s Kyshawn George, Kentucky’s Justin Edwards and D.J. Wagner, Purdue’s Zach Edey, California’s Jaylon Tyson, and Pittsburgh’s Carlton “Bub” Carrington (although he’s recently talked about returning to school for another year). We also briefly touched on Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II and Illinois’s Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Phoenix Suns owe their second-round pick to the Wizards, which would be 48th if the season ended today. To close out the show, we covered University of California, Santa Barbara’s Ajay Mitchell (one of my favorite players in the draft), Creighton’s Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor, and Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw.

If there are any prospects you’d like more in-depth analysis on, let us know in the comments!