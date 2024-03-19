Wizards vs Rockets final score: Washington falls to Houston, 137-114

The Washington Wizards lost to the Houston Rockets, 137-114.

Jalen Green, who dropped 37 points last week versus Washington, picked up where he left off by draining the game’s opening bucket. Corey Kispert countered with a perfect 4-4 FG start, cashing a pair of threes. The Wizards defense continued to fail them as stops became more and more rare. The Rockets jumped out to a lead a kept at it through the end of the first quarter. Justin Champagnie drained a 40-foot buzzer-beater to cut into the deficit as Houston led after one quarter of play, 39-36.

Champagnie ended the first quarter with a three and began the second the same way, continuing his stretch of impressive play. The 22-year-old guard added a mean put-back slam to reach double-digit points in just the second quarter. Washington continued to get contributions from guards off the bench. Jared Butler Jr. sank a wing three and drew a charge as the Wizards climbed down to within four halfway through the frame. The Baylor product dropped 11 points in the half.

Jalen Green’s 22-point half paved the way for Houston to lead at the break, 60-57.

The Wizards came out of the gates hot in Q3, with Kispert and Baldwin Jr. sinking back-to-back threes to retake the lead. However, that advantage was short-lived as Jalen Green went nuclear on his way to 42 points.

The Rockets blossomed their lead to 19 before the final quarter and never looked back, leaving Washington in the dust for a 137-114 win. Justin Champagnie dropped 16 points, and Jared Butler poured in 15 points and nine assists to lead the Wizards.

Washington falls to 11-58 on the season.