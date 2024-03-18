The Washington Wizards are hosting the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night in an attempt to rebound from a beatdown at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Wizards are in a free-fall; they’ve dropped 20 of their last 22 games and look like they’ll end the season as one of the worst teams in NBA history. The rebuild is still in the process of beginning, but that does not excuse the lackadaisical basketball Washington has wheeled out all season long.

Houston, meanwhile, is beginning to turn the corner into a new epoch. After several years of Wizardsesque misery following the James Harden trade, the Rockets finally nailed down an identity last offseason and have been competitive all year long. The Rockets signed veterans Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and old man Jeff Green and fortified their new defensive identity by hiring head coach Ime Udoka. Houston has fielded a top-10 defense this season and will likely finish with a record a few games south of .500. This is a massive improvement over last year’s 22-60 record, especially considering 2021 number two overall pick Jalen Green has not been a particularly valuable contributor to this team’s improvements.

With (my pick for Most Improved Player) Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore all out for Houston, the Wizards have the luxury of playing a severely weakened Rockets team. Unfortunately, as last night’s starting lineup indicates, Washington appears to be headed early into shameless tank mode a la the Thunder and Blazers at the ends of seasons past.

Rockets at Wizards tips off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.