The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics, 130-104 on Sunday evening at Capital One Arena.

Washingotn never led in this game. The luck of the Irish on this St. Patrick’s Day, went to … Boston in front of a sellout crowd. The Celtics never trailed and led by as many as 36 points.

Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser scored 30 points each to lead the Celtics. Boston also shot 24-of-50 from the three point line, while Washington shot just 10-of-34 from deep themselves.

For Washington, Jordan Poole led the Wizards, getting the start, where he led with 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including shooting 3-of-6 from the three point line.

The Wizards’ next game is on Tuesday when they host the Houston Rockets. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.