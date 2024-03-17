Wizards vs. Celtics preview: Odds for tonight’s game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Boston Celtics tonight in the second game of a back-to-back following a blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls last night. Here are the odds for tonight, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game outcome

The Celtics, who are already well clear of 50 wins this season, are 13-point favorites in Washington. The over/under is set at 229 points (over -110/under -110).

First basket

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma are the two favorites to score the first basket tonight. Brown is +400 for the first basket, while Kuzma is +425.

Team over/unders

The Boston Celtics over/under is set at 120.5 points (-120 over/-110 under). The Wizards’ over/under is set at 108.5 points (-120 over/-110 under).

Wizards versus Celtics tips off tonight at 6 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Please remember to gamble responsibly and enjoy the game!

