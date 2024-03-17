Live: what do we want to see from the Wizards, including Tristan Vukcevic, to close the season?

On today's live Bleav in Wizards podcast at 1:05 p.m. EST, Jahadi White and I will definitely not be recapping the Wizards loss to the Bulls as there's really nothing worth talking about. Instead, we'll be focusing on what we want to see from the Wizards the rest of the year and what they need to address to improve next season.

We'll also talk about the late-season addition of Tristan Vukcevic. White will give advice to Vukcevic and go over things the Wizards can do to help acclimate more seamlessly. For example, White will explain how a young center can improve his defense and rebounding, the two biggest areas for growth in Vukcevic's game.

Additional topics will include: Deni Avdija's rebounding, Jordan Poole's confidence, potential coaching staff additions, the importance of defensive communication, Washington as a free agency destination, playing in the NCAA Tournament, and much more!