The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Here’s a preview.

Game info

When and where: Sunday, Mar. 17 at 6 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: For the Wizards, Deni Avdija, Tyus Jones, Marvin Bagley and Landry Shamet are questionable since they didn’t play Saturday. Isaiah Livers is out for the season.

For the Celtics, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis are out, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are day-to-day.

What to watch for

The Wizards are returning to Capital One Arena after a long road trip that was nothing more than a butt kicking after another butt kicking. Given that many Wizards players were out last night, perhaps they are intentionally trying to gear up for this Celtics game, where the crowd will almost definitely be a pro Boston crowd, not a pro-D.C. one.

I just hope that the Wizards can play like the NC State men’s basketball team did in the ACC Tournament this past week. The tournament was at Capital One Arena while the Wizards were away. And the Wolfpack ultimately won the ACC tournament championship and an automatic NCAA tournament bid despite being just 10th in the conference standings.

Can the Wizards be like the Wolfpack and pull of a major upset? We’ll see!