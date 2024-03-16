Capital City Go-Go buy out Devon Dotson, acquire Jordan Goldwire and Marvin Smith

The Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G League affiliate, have bought out their franchise leader in assists, Devon Dotson. He was averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.1 turnovers over 40 games. He was shooting 31% from three on the season.

Dotson, who had played 81 games for the Go-Go over the last two seasons, leaves to pursue international opportunities. This time of year, high-level European teams will pay a premium for a fringe NBA player who can come bolster their playoff roster or be an injury replacement.

In addition, the Go-Go have acquired Jordan Goldwire and Marvin Smith out of the available player pool. Goldwire, a 6'2 guard who played four seasons at Duke and one at Oklahoma, averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals in 16 career G League games last season.

Smith has considerably more G League experience, averaging 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over 99 G League games. Smith, a 6'6 wing, played at UNC-Greensboro for four seasons before playing internationally. He has also competed for three other G League organizations prior to joining the Go-Go.

Neither addition is likely to compete for a call-up with the Wizards. It's likely they were added simply as roster depth or injury insurance for the Go-Go. Players like Jared Butler and Justin Champagnie seem increasingly likely to spend time with the Wizards down the stretch meaning the Go-Go need more bodies ready to step up in their absence.