The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, SDFDSFDSFDSFDSf.

With starters Deni Avdija and Tyus Jones out, I felt like the Wizards waved the white flag before the game began. It feels like the Wizards are trying to put their starters in for their home game against the Boston Celtics tomorrow night. In addition to Avdija and Jones, Marvin Bagley and Landry Shamet were also out.

And that’s exactly what happened. This game went like another classic blowout.

In the first half. Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points each, leading Chicago to a 67-45 lead in the first half. the Bulls shot 60 percent overall, while the Wizards shot just 39 percent. That was just … bad since no Wizards player stood out.

The second half was more of the same. Washington was simply not there today.

Corey Kispert led the Wizards with 16 points and got the start. Dosunmu finished with 34 points and Vucevic added 29.

The Wizards will head back home tomorrow to play the Boston Celtics. Tip off is at 6 p.m ET. See you then.