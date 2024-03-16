 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Wizards fans want Monumental Sports & Entertainment to accept D.C. government’s offer to renovate Capital One Arena

In addition, they believe that if Wizards and Capitals move to Alexandria,

By Albert Lee
Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards SB Nation Reacts survey. We had over 700 responses. Our results are below!

Most Wizards fans believe Monumental Sports & Entertainment should accept the D.C. government’s $500 million offer to renovate Capital One Arena

Most of you, meaning 88 percent of you, Wizards nation, want Monumental to accept the D.C. government’s offer to renovate Capital One Arena. By doing so, the Wizards and Capitals stay in Chinatown.

While we are on the topic of Capital One Arena, let’s also explain why the Wizards and Capitals are on long road trips. The ACC men’s basketball tournament has been running since last Tuesday with large crowds for each night. I don’t think college students and basketball fans there felt like Capital One Arena was a subpar facility.

If the Wizards and Capitals move to Alexandria, fans believe that Monumental will offer more of their own money to make it happen.

Though most of you really, REALLY want the Wizards to stay in D.C., the Potomac Yard arena project is still alive, though on shaky footing. So we asked you what could make the Va. General Assembly more amenable to approving the arena project.

Just over forty percent of you believe that the General Assembly may be convinced to fund more transportation projects and any buildings around Potomac Yard that aren’t directly related to the arena while Monumental funds the arena itself. That gives legislators a political out by saying that “they voted for general improvements” though a layperson can deduce otherwise.

In second place, 36 percent of you believe that all Monumental needs to do is a pay a higher proportion of the project costs while the Va. government funds some portion of the rest.

