Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards SB Nation Reacts survey. We had over 700 responses. Our results are below!

Most Wizards fans believe Monumental Sports & Entertainment should accept the D.C. government’s $500 million offer to renovate Capital One Arena

Alright Wizards fans, our @sbnreacts survey results on the most red hot button issue: the Potomac Yard arena, are out! Over 700 responses!



First, 88%, or nearly 9 out of 10 Wizards fans believe that Monumental should just accept the DC govt’s $500M to renovate Cap One and run. pic.twitter.com/Lo6VmmaXur — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) March 15, 2024

Most of you, meaning 88 percent of you, Wizards nation, want Monumental to accept the D.C. government’s offer to renovate Capital One Arena. By doing so, the Wizards and Capitals stay in Chinatown.

While we are on the topic of Capital One Arena, let’s also explain why the Wizards and Capitals are on long road trips. The ACC men’s basketball tournament has been running since last Tuesday with large crowds for each night. I don’t think college students and basketball fans there felt like Capital One Arena was a subpar facility.

If the Wizards and Capitals move to Alexandria, fans believe that Monumental will offer more of their own money to make it happen.

We also asked you what you think could make the Va. General Assembly either change their mind about the arena, or really, what would allow this arena to be built, regardless of whether you want the arena in Alexandria.



Most of you believe MSE needs to either fund more of the… pic.twitter.com/1IMxFP32eO — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) March 15, 2024

Though most of you really, REALLY want the Wizards to stay in D.C., the Potomac Yard arena project is still alive, though on shaky footing. So we asked you what could make the Va. General Assembly more amenable to approving the arena project.

Just over forty percent of you believe that the General Assembly may be convinced to fund more transportation projects and any buildings around Potomac Yard that aren’t directly related to the arena while Monumental funds the arena itself. That gives legislators a political out by saying that “they voted for general improvements” though a layperson can deduce otherwise.

In second place, 36 percent of you believe that all Monumental needs to do is a pay a higher proportion of the project costs while the Va. government funds some portion of the rest.

DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.